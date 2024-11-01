Brokerages Set Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Target Price at $502.14

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $502.14.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Barclays raised shares of Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Friday, October 11th.

Institutional Trading of Ferrari

Ferrari Trading Down 0.6 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the second quarter worth $29,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Ferrari during the third quarter worth $29,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ferrari during the first quarter worth $33,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in Ferrari during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Denver PWM LLC bought a new position in Ferrari during the second quarter worth $35,000.

NYSE RACE opened at $475.94 on Friday. Ferrari has a one year low of $300.00 and a one year high of $498.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $474.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $439.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.34, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.99.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.08. Ferrari had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 45.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. Ferrari’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ferrari will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

