Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Bank of America Analyst Says

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Bank of America from $97.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EAT. Argus cut shares of Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Raymond James cut shares of Brinker International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Brinker International in a report on Thursday, August 15th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Brinker International from $72.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their target price on shares of Brinker International from $94.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brinker International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.19.

Brinker International stock opened at $102.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.54, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.51. Brinker International has a 12-month low of $32.90 and a 12-month high of $107.15.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Brinker International had a net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 839.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brinker International will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,535,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $275,004,000 after acquiring an additional 135,580 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 231.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,583,239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $78,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,046 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 13,850.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,057,416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,836 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 942,510 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $68,228,000 after purchasing an additional 227,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 295,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,406,000 after purchasing an additional 40,500 shares during the last quarter.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

