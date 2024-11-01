BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG) Stock Price Expected to Rise, UBS Group Analyst Says

BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at UBS Group from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 33.60% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BTSG. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on BrightSpring Health Services from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on BrightSpring Health Services from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on BrightSpring Health Services from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Shares of BTSG opened at $14.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.38. BrightSpring Health Services has a 12-month low of $7.85 and a 12-month high of $16.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that BrightSpring Health Services will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. acquired 11,619,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $129,330,577.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 92,959,984 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,644,621.92. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in BrightSpring Health Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,822,000. nVerses Capital LLC increased its stake in BrightSpring Health Services by 195.8% in the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in BrightSpring Health Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $360,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in BrightSpring Health Services by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 117,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 10,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC increased its stake in BrightSpring Health Services by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,188,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,499,000 after buying an additional 379,149 shares during the last quarter.

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

