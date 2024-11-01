BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. BorgWarner updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.150-4.300 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $4.15-$4.30 EPS.

BorgWarner Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BWA traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $33.29. 1,089,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,705,991. BorgWarner has a 12 month low of $29.51 and a 12 month high of $38.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BWA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Evercore ISI raised shares of BorgWarner from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

Insider Transactions at BorgWarner

In related news, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 2,066 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $66,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,016 shares in the company, valued at $1,472,512. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 10,868 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total value of $344,950.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 206,083 shares in the company, valued at $6,541,074.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 2,066 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $66,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,016 shares in the company, valued at $1,472,512. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

