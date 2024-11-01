Booking’s (BKNG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $4,600.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BKNG. StockNews.com cut Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Booking from $3,900.00 to $4,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,900.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Booking from $3,976.00 to $4,173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Booking from $4,500.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,482.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $4,676.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $156.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.40. Booking has a 52 week low of $2,756.13 and a 52 week high of $4,856.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4,118.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,872.22.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $83.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $77.94 by $5.95. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.63 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 165.63% and a net margin of 21.85%. Sell-side analysts expect that Booking will post 177.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total transaction of $388,761.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,787 shares in the company, valued at $14,722,379.07. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the first quarter valued at approximately $537,000. BDF Gestion acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,897,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the first quarter valued at approximately $519,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 11.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,423,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 16,668.9% in the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 15,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,569,000 after purchasing an additional 15,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

