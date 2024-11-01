BMO Capital Markets Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Stock

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $42.00 to $43.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 14.99% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stephens started coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.83.

NASDAQ:PPC traded up $2.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.58. 466,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 896,495. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.78 and its 200-day moving average is $40.50. Pilgrim’s Pride has a twelve month low of $25.23 and a twelve month high of $51.21. The firm has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 31.38% and a net margin of 5.46%. Pilgrim’s Pride’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $2,892,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 279,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,440,642.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $2,892,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,440,642.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew R. Galvanoni sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $281,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,241,292.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 82.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,233,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,310,000 after purchasing an additional 136,970 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 366.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 638,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,320,000 after buying an additional 501,776 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 635,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,450,000 after purchasing an additional 91,127 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 88.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 433,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,981,000 after buying an additional 203,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 394,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,176,000 after acquiring an additional 52,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. The company offers fresh products, including refrigerated whole or cut-up chicken, selected chicken parts that are either marinated or non-marinated, primary pork cuts, added value pork, and pork ribs; and prepared products, which include fully cooked, ready-to-cook and individually frozen chicken parts, strips, nuggets and patties, processed sausages, bacon, smoked meat, gammon joints, pre-packed meats, sandwich and deli counter meats and meat balls.

