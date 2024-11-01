Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF) Short Interest Update

Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,600 shares, a drop of 6.1% from the September 30th total of 34,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Bluestone Resources Trading Down 1.3 %

Bluestone Resources stock opened at $0.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.28. Bluestone Resources has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $0.61.

About Bluestone Resources

Bluestone Resources Inc engages in the exploration and development of precious metals. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Blanco gold project located in Southern Guatemala in the department of Jutiapa. The company was formerly known as Indicator Minerals Inc and changed its name to Bluestone Resources Inc in January 2012.

