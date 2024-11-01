Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.39.

Blueprint Medicines Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BPMC traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $87.51. 834,973 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 695,058. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.71. Blueprint Medicines has a one year low of $53.73 and a one year high of $121.90. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.19 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.86 and a 200 day moving average of $98.35.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.08. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 56.64% and a negative return on equity of 157.30%. The firm had revenue of $128.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.20) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 126.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines will post -3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Philina Lee sold 41,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total value of $3,905,872.47. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,236,395.51. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Philina Lee sold 41,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total value of $3,905,872.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,236,395.51. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fouad Namouni sold 3,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.32, for a total transaction of $324,499.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,169,332.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blueprint Medicines

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BPMC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,309,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $598,564,000 after purchasing an additional 195,007 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 15.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,250,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $592,954,000 after buying an additional 821,868 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 4.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 802,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,519,000 after buying an additional 32,600 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 540.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 627,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,646,000 after buying an additional 529,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 7.0% in the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 502,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,194,000 after acquiring an additional 32,694 shares during the period.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

