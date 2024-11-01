Blackline Safety (TSE:BLN) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Blackline Safety Corp. (TSE:BLN – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$6.58 and traded as low as C$6.11. Blackline Safety shares last traded at C$6.20, with a volume of 77,570 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BLN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Blackline Safety from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Blackline Safety from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. ATB Capital raised their target price on Blackline Safety from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Blackline Safety to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Blackline Safety from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackline Safety has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.00.

Get Blackline Safety alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BLN

Blackline Safety Stock Performance

About Blackline Safety

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.53 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.48, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$507.17 million, a PE ratio of -27.00 and a beta of 1.54.

(Get Free Report)

Blackline Safety Corp. develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers G6 zero-maintenance single-gas cloud-connected gas monitors, G7c safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 4G wireless, G7x safety wearable for remote locations, and G7 EXO area gas monitors; field-replaceable cartridges; G7 Bridge, a portable satellite base station; G7 Dock and G6 Dock; accessories used to calibrate G6, G7c, and G7x devices; and Loner Mobile, a safety monitoring application for smartphones.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackline Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackline Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.