Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.980-4.160 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2 billion-$1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.2 billion. Blackbaud also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.98-4.16 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BLKB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Blackbaud from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Baird R W lowered shares of Blackbaud from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut Blackbaud from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $92.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Blackbaud from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Blackbaud to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.67.

Blackbaud Stock Up 2.9 %

BLKB traded up $2.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.72. The stock had a trading volume of 386,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,712. Blackbaud has a one year low of $66.47 and a one year high of $88.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.03 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.56.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $287.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.26 million. Blackbaud had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 20.34%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Blackbaud will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackbaud declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $800.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 18.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kevin Mcdearis sold 2,261 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.12, for a total value of $192,456.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,118,180.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kevin Mcdearis sold 2,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.12, for a total transaction of $192,456.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,118,180.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $304,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,628 shares in the company, valued at $2,251,728. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,409 shares of company stock valued at $4,483,193. 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, education institutions, and healthcare organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid and Billing Management.

Featured Articles

