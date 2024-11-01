BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.16), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $325.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.97 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share.

BJ’s Restaurants Trading Down 8.4 %

BJ’s Restaurants stock traded down $3.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.99. 999,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,950. The firm has a market capitalization of $794.69 million, a PE ratio of 28.71, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. BJ’s Restaurants has a twelve month low of $26.25 and a twelve month high of $38.87.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BJRI. Benchmark downgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Insider Transactions at BJ’s Restaurants

In related news, CEO C Bradford Richmond acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.40 per share, with a total value of $73,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,007. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts under brand name Pizookie. The company was formerly known as Chicago Pizza & Brewery, Inc and changed its name to BJ’s Restaurants, Inc in August 2004.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.