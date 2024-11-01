BitShares (BTS) Market Capitalization Achieves $4.73 Million

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. BitShares has a market cap of $4.73 million and approximately $63,845.11 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitShares has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One BitShares coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitShares alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000483 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000313 BTC.

About BitShares

BitShares uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,060,000 coins. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.