Benchmark Issues Positive Forecast for Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Stock Price

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Benchmark from $44.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.19% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Roblox from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Roblox in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.05.

Get Roblox alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Roblox

Roblox Stock Down 0.2 %

RBLX traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.64. The company had a trading volume of 4,324,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,367,342. The company has a market cap of $30.91 billion, a PE ratio of -29.94 and a beta of 1.60. Roblox has a 1-year low of $29.55 and a 1-year high of $52.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.53 and a 200-day moving average of $39.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $919.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Roblox had a negative net margin of 34.12% and a negative return on equity of 1,187.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Roblox will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total transaction of $1,164,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 374,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,543,253.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Roblox news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total value of $1,164,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 374,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,543,253.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 166,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $7,025,056.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,755 shares in the company, valued at $5,722,073.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 779,341 shares of company stock valued at $33,831,012. 22.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roblox

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RBLX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in Roblox by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 36,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Roblox by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 60,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Roblox by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 28,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

About Roblox

(Get Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.