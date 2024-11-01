Beacon Roofing Supply’s (BECN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Benchmark

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Benchmark in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $140.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark’s target price suggests a potential upside of 50.10% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $119.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $107.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.89.

NASDAQ BECN traded up $1.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.27. 25,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 710,559. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.22. Beacon Roofing Supply has a fifty-two week low of $71.48 and a fifty-two week high of $105.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.55.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 25.64%. Research analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,790. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Prithvi Gandhi purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $82.29 per share, for a total transaction of $411,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 2,600 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,131 shares in the company, valued at $821,790. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,037,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,814,000 after buying an additional 872,216 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,285,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,082,000 after buying an additional 569,627 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,606,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 1,293.8% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 399,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,150,000 after acquiring an additional 370,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the first quarter worth $35,777,000. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. The company offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

