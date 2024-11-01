Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Price Target Raised to $114.00

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $113.00 to $114.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.30% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BECN. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $107.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

Shares of BECN traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.98. 237,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 711,443. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.22. Beacon Roofing Supply has a twelve month low of $71.48 and a twelve month high of $105.42. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 3.86%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,790. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,790. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Prithvi Gandhi purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $82.29 per share, with a total value of $411,450.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 222.1% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 145.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 154.0% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 66.7% during the third quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. The company offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

