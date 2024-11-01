Barclays Issues Positive Forecast for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Stock Price

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Barclays from $295.00 to $329.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.72% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $248.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $242.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank raised their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $198.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.45.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

ALNY traded up $1.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $268.10. 86,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 867,425. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.58 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $274.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.70. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $141.98 and a 1 year high of $304.39.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.61. The company had revenue of $659.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.22 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.21) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -2.59 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Dennis A. Ausiello sold 20,250 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $5,305,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 136 shares in the company, valued at $35,632. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 15,000 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $4,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,441 shares in the company, valued at $20,563,480. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dennis A. Ausiello sold 20,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $5,305,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 136 shares in the company, valued at $35,632. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Souders Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 3,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% during the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 54.2% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 95.4% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

