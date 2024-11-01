Bank of America Boosts Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $230.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price raised by Bank of America from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 23.39% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on AMZN. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $228.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Amazon.com from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. TD Securities raised their target price on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.76.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Trading Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $186.40 on Friday. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $131.71 and a 1 year high of $201.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $184.40 and a 200 day moving average of $183.65.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 7.35%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total transaction of $686,322.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,989,299.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total value of $686,322.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,989,299.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $427,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,171,900. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,855 shares of company stock worth $9,215,048. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amazon.com

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,847,177 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $550,217,000 after purchasing an additional 14,766 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 19.2% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 119,205 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $22,211,000 after purchasing an additional 19,231 shares during the period. Stonekeep Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,588,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Amazon.com by 164.1% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,053,958 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $203,677,000 after buying an additional 654,908 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.