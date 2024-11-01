Banana Gun Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $177.91 Million (BANANA)

Banana Gun (BANANA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. One Banana Gun token can now be bought for approximately $51.65 or 0.00074805 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Banana Gun has traded down 5% against the dollar. Banana Gun has a market cap of $177.91 million and $20.30 million worth of Banana Gun was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,575.91 or 1.00771512 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69,235.72 or 1.00278795 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Banana Gun

Banana Gun’s total supply is 8,453,787 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,444,629 tokens. The official website for Banana Gun is bananagun.io. Banana Gun’s official Twitter account is @bananagunbot.

Buying and Selling Banana Gun

According to CryptoCompare, “Banana Gun (BANANA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Banana Gun has a current supply of 8,453,787.39069402 with 3,444,628.55394373 in circulation. The last known price of Banana Gun is 55.48349017 USD and is down -4.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 123 active market(s) with $21,434,202.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bananagun.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banana Gun directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banana Gun should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Banana Gun using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

