Balanced Wealth Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Balanced Wealth Group LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 571 shares during the quarter. Balanced Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $627,000. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 130.7% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $125,000. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 99,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,781,000 after buying an additional 3,375 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VO opened at $262.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $261.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.23. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $196.48 and a 1 year high of $270.79. The company has a market cap of $67.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

