Avalanche (AVAX) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $239.11 Million

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $10.11 billion and $239.11 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for approximately $24.83 or 0.00035840 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00005750 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00011285 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00006048 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00003339 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 447,112,720 coins and its circulating supply is 407,109,620 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

