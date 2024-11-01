Autonolas Price Hits $2.04 on Top Exchanges (OLAS)

Autonolas (OLAS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 31st. Autonolas has a total market capitalization of $98.21 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of Autonolas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Autonolas token can now be bought for about $2.04 or 0.00002943 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Autonolas has traded up 29.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Autonolas alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,480.40 or 1.00177240 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,418.46 or 1.00087929 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Autonolas Token Profile

Autonolas was first traded on June 29th, 2022. Autonolas’ total supply is 540,558,049 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,107,513 tokens. Autonolas’ official Twitter account is @autonolas. Autonolas’ official website is www.olas.network.

Autonolas Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Autonolas (OLAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Autonolas has a current supply of 540,533,634.579865 with 48,083,099.52538303 in circulation. The last known price of Autonolas is 2.1634951 USD and is down -2.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 50 active market(s) with $1,598,192.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.olas.network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonolas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonolas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Autonolas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Autonolas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Autonolas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.