AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Buys Shares of 99,640 Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 99,640 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,175,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Broderick Brian C raised its stake in Aptiv by 0.6% during the first quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 21,728 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 505 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 6.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 36.9% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 653 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Aptiv by 94.7% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 442 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Aptiv in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on Aptiv from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.50.

Aptiv stock opened at $56.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $54.70 and a 12 month high of $91.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.52. The company has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 4.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.79.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. Aptiv had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

