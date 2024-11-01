AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Acquired by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 136,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,141 shares during the period. AstraZeneca comprises about 0.9% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $10,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AZN. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.8% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 172.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 6,650 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 20.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 78,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,344,000 after buying an additional 13,373 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the first quarter valued at $3,055,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the first quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $71.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.37, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.48 and a 200-day moving average of $78.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.69. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $60.47 and a fifty-two week high of $87.68.

AZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Erste Group Bank upgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on AstraZeneca from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.75.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

