AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Acquired by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 136,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,141 shares during the period. AstraZeneca comprises about 0.9% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $10,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AZN. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.8% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 172.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 6,650 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 20.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 78,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,344,000 after buying an additional 13,373 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the first quarter valued at $3,055,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the first quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.
AstraZeneca Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $71.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.37, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.48 and a 200-day moving average of $78.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.69. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $60.47 and a fifty-two week high of $87.68.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About AstraZeneca
AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.
