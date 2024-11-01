Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Sell Rating

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aspen Aerogels presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

Shares of NYSE ASPN opened at $17.83 on Thursday. Aspen Aerogels has a fifty-two week low of $7.37 and a fifty-two week high of $33.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,783.00 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.53 and a 200-day moving average of $24.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.82.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The construction company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.16. Aspen Aerogels had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $117.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.99 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. Aspen Aerogels’s revenue was up 144.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aspen Aerogels will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Donald R. Young sold 63,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $1,902,550.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 483,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,523,709.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Ricardo C. Rodriguez sold 32,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $978,495.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,610.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald R. Young sold 63,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $1,902,550.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 483,640 shares in the company, valued at $14,523,709.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

