Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTF) Short Interest Update

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 555,900 shares, a decline of 6.5% from the September 30th total of 594,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 69.5 days.
Ashtead Group Trading Down 2.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS ASHTF opened at $74.85 on Friday. Ashtead Group has a one year low of $56.35 and a one year high of $78.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.32.
About Ashtead Group
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Ashtead Group
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Microsoft Can Hit New All-Time Highs This Year – Here’s Why
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Zillow Stock’s Bull Case: Why This Recent Sell-Off Could Be a Buy
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- IonQ’s Quantum Surge: Ride the Wave or Cash Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.