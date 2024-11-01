Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTF) Short Interest Update

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 555,900 shares, a decline of 6.5% from the September 30th total of 594,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 69.5 days.

Ashtead Group Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ASHTF opened at $74.85 on Friday. Ashtead Group has a one year low of $56.35 and a one year high of $78.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.32.

Get Ashtead Group alerts:

About Ashtead Group

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.