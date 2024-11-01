Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 71.76% and a net margin of 22.75%. The business had revenue of $279.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE APAM traded down $1.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.11. The stock had a trading volume of 575,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,191. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.24. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a twelve month low of $32.32 and a twelve month high of $47.08.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on APAM shares. StockNews.com upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $40.00 to $39.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Artisan Partners Asset Management has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.17.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

