Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 71.76% and a net margin of 22.75%. The business had revenue of $279.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Artisan Partners Asset Management Trading Down 2.4 %
NYSE APAM traded down $1.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.11. The stock had a trading volume of 575,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,191. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.24. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a twelve month low of $32.32 and a twelve month high of $47.08.
Artisan Partners Asset Management Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.36%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Artisan Partners Asset Management
About Artisan Partners Asset Management
Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Artisan Partners Asset Management
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Microsoft Can Hit New All-Time Highs This Year – Here’s Why
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Zillow Stock’s Bull Case: Why This Recent Sell-Off Could Be a Buy
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- IonQ’s Quantum Surge: Ride the Wave or Cash Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.