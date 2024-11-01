Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Issues Earnings Results

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.14 earnings per share. Arrow Electronics updated its Q4 guidance to $2.48-2.68 EPS and its Q4 2024 guidance to 2.480-2.680 EPS.

Arrow Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ARW traded up $2.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $121.04. 326,209 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,381. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.16. Arrow Electronics has a 52-week low of $108.51 and a 52-week high of $137.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ARW. Raymond James cut their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Arrow Electronics from $141.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.25.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Featured Stories

