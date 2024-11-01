Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.15-6.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.420-1.435 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.43 billion. Armstrong World Industries also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.150-6.250 EPS.

Armstrong World Industries Stock Performance

Armstrong World Industries stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $139.55. 180,222 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,228. Armstrong World Industries has a one year low of $74.37 and a one year high of $143.07. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $131.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.06. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 41.53%. The firm had revenue of $386.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. Armstrong World Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

Armstrong World Industries Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.308 per share. This is a positive change from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is presently 23.12%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AWI. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $148.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Armstrong World Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.83.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

Featured Stories

