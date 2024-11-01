Aristotle N. Balogh Sells 600 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.33, for a total value of $81,198.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 192,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,016,380.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Airbnb stock traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $134.79. The company had a trading volume of 5,046,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,393,604. The firm has a market cap of $86.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $110.38 and a one year high of $170.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.47 and a 200 day moving average of $138.48.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 46.11% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABNB. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $151.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target (up previously from $132.00) on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.35.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 680,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,299,000 after acquiring an additional 103,087 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

