argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.29 EPS

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $1.29, Zacks reports. argenx had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $588.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.25) EPS.

argenx Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARGX traded up $17.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $604.07. 194,406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,978. The company has a market cap of $36.12 billion, a PE ratio of -670.59 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $536.55 and a 200 day moving average of $463.44. argenx has a 52-week low of $327.73 and a 52-week high of $605.88.

Get argenx alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $605.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of argenx from $543.00 to $547.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of argenx from $533.00 to $617.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of argenx from $497.00 to $606.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of argenx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $587.22.

argenx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.