Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Trading 3.8% Higher – Should You Buy?

Shares of Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) were up 3.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.28 and last traded at $3.27. Approximately 2,059,603 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 7,677,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Archer Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Archer Aviation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

Get Archer Aviation alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Archer Aviation

Archer Aviation Trading Up 3.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a current ratio of 4.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.62.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.07. Research analysts expect that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Archer Aviation

In other Archer Aviation news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis purchased 2,982,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.35 per share, for a total transaction of $9,989,998.15. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 59,734,962 shares in the company, valued at $200,112,122.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Archer Aviation

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 25,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 3,341 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3,559 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 37,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 4,505 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 19,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. 59.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Archer Aviation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.