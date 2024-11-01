ARC Group Worldwide (OTCMKTS:ARCW) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

ARC Group Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARCW – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.22 and traded as low as $0.08. ARC Group Worldwide shares last traded at $0.08, with a volume of 9,110 shares traded.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.22.
ARC Group Worldwide, Inc provides metal injection molding components in the United States and internationally. The company also offers plastic injection molding and tooling products. It serves aerospace, automotive, defense, medical, and other industries. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Deland, Florida.
