Applied Energetics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AERG) recently disclosed the outcomes of its 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, which took place on October 29, 2024. A substantial portion equivalent to approximately 73% of the company’s shares issued, outstanding, and entitled to vote at the meeting were represented in person or by proxy, totaling 156,181,117 shares.

The voting results for the proposals at the meeting were as follows:

1. **Election of Directors:**– Gregory J. Quarles (2 years) received 67,957,964 votes for, 40,096,552 votes withheld, with 48,126,601 broker non-votes.– Bradford T. Adamczyk (3 years) received 100,170,587 votes for, 7,883,929 votes withheld, with 48,126,601 broker non-votes.– Mary P. O’Hara (3 years) received 100,559,675 votes for, 7,494,841 votes withheld, with 48,126,601 broker non-votes.– Michael Alber (2 years) received 106,835,661 votes for, 1,218,855 votes withheld, with 48,126,601 broker non-votes.– John Schultz (1 year) received 92,655,932 votes for, 15,398,584 votes withheld, with 48,126,601 broker non-votes.

All nominees were elected as recommended by the Board of Directors.

2. **Ratification of RBSM LLP as Independent Auditors:**

– Votes in favor of 53,947,366, against 140,121, and abstain 2,093,630, securing approval from the stockholders, as per the Board of Directors’ recommendation.

In conclusion, all the nominated directors were elected, and the appointment of RBSM LLP as the independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024, was ratified by the stockholders in line with the Board of Directors’ guidance.

Pursuant to the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the report was signed on behalf of Applied Energetics, Inc. by Gregory J. Quarles, President, and Chief Executive Officer, on October 31, 2024.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication.

About Applied Energetics

Applied Energetics, Inc engages in the provision of advanced optical technologies and ultrashort pulse directed energy solutions utilizing dual-use laser and optical technologies to defense, national security, industrial, biomedical, and scientific customers worldwide. It develops and holds various intellectual property rights such as laser guided energy and laser induced plasma channel technology for used in high-tech directed energy systems.

