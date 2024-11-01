Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $186.00 to $184.00. The stock had previously closed at $225.91, but opened at $220.96. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Apple shares last traded at $222.99, with a volume of 12,587,037 shares changing hands.

AAPL has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Apple to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.23.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,178 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total transaction of $1,121,037.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,125 shares in the company, valued at $5,223,062.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 59,305 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.52, for a total value of $13,433,768.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,788 shares of the company's stock, valued at $24,416,137.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 517,924 shares of company stock worth $114,786,399 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 17.9% in the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 206,455 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 31,278 shares during the period. Bull Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 252.3% during the third quarter. Bull Oak Capital LLC now owns 155 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Apple in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc lifted its holdings in Apple by 88.9% during the third quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 306 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $227.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.69.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.15. Apple had a net margin of 26.44% and a return on equity of 147.15%. The business had revenue of $94.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.22%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

