Angling Direct (LON:ANG) Trading Down 1.4% – Here’s Why

Angling Direct PLC (LON:ANG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 34 ($0.44) and last traded at GBX 34.50 ($0.45). Approximately 93,077 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 66,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 35 ($0.45).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 57 ($0.74) price objective on shares of Angling Direct in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th.

Angling Direct Price Performance

About Angling Direct

The stock has a market cap of £27.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,768.00 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 36.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 36.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.63.

Angling Direct plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of fishing tackle products and equipment in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers baits and additives, bait accessories, bait boats, bait boxes, bait making equipment, barrows and trolleys, bed chair accessories, bed chairs, bite alarms, bivvies and shelters, bivvy accessories, buckets and riddles, carp essentials, catapult spares, catapults, chairs, clothing, and cooking equipment.

