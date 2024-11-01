Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) Releases Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.110–0.100 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -0.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.6 million-$7.9 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.5 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities cut their target price on Amprius Technologies from $10.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Monday, August 12th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Amprius Technologies from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Northland Capmk upgraded Amprius Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Amprius Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.17.

Shares of AMPX traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.35. 1,765,976 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 875,697. Amprius Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $6.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.12 and its 200-day moving average is $1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.71.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Amprius Technologies had a negative net margin of 327.05% and a negative return on equity of 64.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amprius Technologies will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kang Sun sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total value of $34,666.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,350,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,404,783.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amprius Technologies news, CEO Kang Sun sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total transaction of $34,666.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,350,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,783.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Justin E. Mirro sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.81, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,195,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,950. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 469,683 shares of company stock valued at $425,318 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

