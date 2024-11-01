AmmPower Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMMPF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

AmmPower Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMMPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 184,500 shares, a decline of 6.7% from the September 30th total of 197,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 416,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

AmmPower Stock Up 10.2 %

OTCMKTS:AMMPF opened at 0.01 on Friday. AmmPower has a twelve month low of 0.01 and a twelve month high of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of 0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 0.02.

AmmPower Company Profile

AmmPower Corp., a clean energy company, engages in the manufacturing and selling of green ammonia to farmers, and distributors and retailers of anhydrous ammonia used in fertilizer in Canada and the United States. It owns the Whabouchi South lithium exploration property located in the James Bay/Eeyou Istche region of Quebec.

