AmmPower Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMMPF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

AmmPower Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMMPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 184,500 shares, a decline of 6.7% from the September 30th total of 197,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 416,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
AmmPower Stock Up 10.2 %
OTCMKTS:AMMPF opened at 0.01 on Friday. AmmPower has a twelve month low of 0.01 and a twelve month high of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of 0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 0.02.
AmmPower Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than AmmPower
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Microsoft Can Hit New All-Time Highs This Year – Here’s Why
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Zillow Stock’s Bull Case: Why This Recent Sell-Off Could Be a Buy
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- IonQ’s Quantum Surge: Ride the Wave or Cash Out?
Receive News & Ratings for AmmPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmmPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.