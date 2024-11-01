AMI.TO (TSE:AMI) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

AMI.TO (TSE:AMI – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.80 and traded as high as C$1.80. AMI.TO shares last traded at C$1.80, with a volume of 458,678 shares trading hands.
AMI.TO Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.80.
AMI.TO Company Profile
AuRico Metals Inc operates as a mining development and royalty company in Canada and Australia. It owns 100% interest in the Kemess property, a gold-copper project located in British Columbia, Canada. The company also has 1.5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty interest on the Young-Davidson mine, 0.25% NSR royalty on the Williams mine, 0.5% NSR royalty on the Eagle River mine, 0.98% NSR royalty on the GJ project, and 1% NSR royalty on various early stage properties in the Red Lake district, Canada; and 2% NSR royalty on the Fosterville mine and 1% NSR royalty on the Stawell mine located in Victoria, Australia.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than AMI.TO
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Microsoft Can Hit New All-Time Highs This Year – Here’s Why
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Zillow Stock’s Bull Case: Why This Recent Sell-Off Could Be a Buy
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- IonQ’s Quantum Surge: Ride the Wave or Cash Out?
Receive News & Ratings for AMI.TO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMI.TO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.