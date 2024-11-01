Americana Partners LLC Purchases 530 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Americana Partners LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 530 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 29,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 5.6% in the third quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.2% during the third quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 4,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.5% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler set a $144.00 price objective on Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $162.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Phillips 66 from $182.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $4,170,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,390,062.37. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

PSX stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $121.90. 633,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,668,869. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $110.54 and a 1-year high of $174.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $36.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.31 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 2.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 59.05%.

About Phillips 66

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.