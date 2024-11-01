Americana Partners LLC Buys 27,268 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Americana Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 209,369 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,268 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $7,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 370,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,786,000 after purchasing an additional 68,945 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,076,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,339,000. Seven Grand Managers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $930,000. Finally, Dock Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 998,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,161,000 after purchasing an additional 189,189 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 1.8 %

PLTR stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.29. 15,938,417 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,994,953. The company has a market cap of $94.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 248.96 and a beta of 2.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.36. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.66 and a 52 week high of $45.14.

Insider Activity

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $678.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.23 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 16.32%. Palantir Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 3,337,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $150,233,900.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,580,255.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 3,337,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $150,233,900.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,580,255.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 4,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total value of $162,315,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,011,546.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,204,508 shares of company stock valued at $802,654,666 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PLTR shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.86.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

