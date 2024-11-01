American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.53 and traded as low as $13.75. American Realty Investors shares last traded at $13.85, with a volume of 34,581 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Realty Investors in a report on Thursday, August 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

American Realty Investors Trading Up 2.2 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 25.18 and a current ratio of 25.18. The firm has a market cap of $226.26 million, a P/E ratio of 60.91 and a beta of 0.57.

American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. American Realty Investors had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $11.77 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Realty Investors stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL – Free Report) by 210.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,716 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.35% of American Realty Investors worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, owns, and manages multifamily and commercial real estate properties in the Southern United States. It operates through two segments, Residential and Commercial. The company leases apartment units to residents; and office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies.

