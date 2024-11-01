American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Announces Earnings Results

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.23), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $445.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.81 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 21.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. American Homes 4 Rent updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.760-1.780 EPS.
American Homes 4 Rent Stock Up 0.6 %
AMH stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 453,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,561,037. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 1.54. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $33.34 and a twelve month high of $41.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.76.
American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 108.33%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile
AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.
