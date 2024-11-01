América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,870,000 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the September 30th total of 4,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On América Móvil

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMX. Capital International Investors increased its position in América Móvil by 4.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 65,339,145 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,219,228,000 after buying an additional 2,741,127 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in América Móvil by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,528,301 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $233,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,671 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA increased its holdings in América Móvil by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 2,986,890 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $55,735,000 after acquiring an additional 258,203 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. raised its stake in América Móvil by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 2,606,773 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $48,642,000 after acquiring an additional 79,550 shares during the period. Finally, Discovery Capital Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in América Móvil by 270.1% during the second quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,795,988 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of América Móvil from $21.00 to $20.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of América Móvil from $17.80 to $17.30 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group cut their target price on América Móvil from $23.30 to $22.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on América Móvil in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.08.

América Móvil Stock Performance

Shares of América Móvil stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.64. 771,155 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,547,630. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.40. América Móvil has a one year low of $15.55 and a one year high of $20.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.95.

América Móvil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This is a boost from América Móvil’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.30%.

América Móvil Company Profile

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

