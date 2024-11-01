Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 7.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Amazon.com updated its Q4 2024 guidance to EPS.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN stock traded up $12.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $198.63. The stock had a trading volume of 71,809,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,198,727. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.47 and a 12 month high of $201.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 47.54, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $221.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Amazon.com from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Maxim Group raised their price target on Amazon.com from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.20.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $427,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,171,900. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total value of $686,322.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,989,299.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $427,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,171,900. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,855 shares of company stock valued at $9,215,048 over the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

