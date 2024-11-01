Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Trading Up 0.7% – Should You Buy?

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $50.33 and last traded at $50.30. Approximately 3,251,851 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 9,788,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MO shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Altria Group from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $44.50 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.17.

Altria Group Trading Down 0.7 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.65.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 42.25% and a negative return on equity of 232.55%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.55%. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.34%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 63.9% in the second quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter valued at $44,000. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Altria Group



Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.



