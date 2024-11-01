Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS.

Alliant Energy Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of LNT traded down $2.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.74. 3,217,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,597,201. Alliant Energy has a 52-week low of $46.80 and a 52-week high of $62.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.94. The firm has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.58.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LNT shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $62.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alliant Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.28.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

