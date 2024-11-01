Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$6.67 and last traded at C$6.75, with a volume of 1036625 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$6.25.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.52.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$819.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$851.84 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 0.24% and a net margin of 4.70%. As a group, research analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.4650555 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 163.64%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates in the power and utility industries in the United States, Canada, and other regions. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The company primarily owns and operates a regulated electric, water distribution and wastewater collection, and natural gas utility systems and transmission operations.

