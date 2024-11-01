Alexander’s, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $4.50 (NYSE:ALX)

Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a dividend of 4.50 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th.

Alexander’s Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ALX opened at $227.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.66, a current ratio of 12.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.82. Alexander’s has a 52-week low of $182.59 and a 52-week high of $251.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alexander’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Alexander’s from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

About Alexander’s

Alexander’s, Inc (NYSE: ALX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT), incorporated in Delaware, engaged in leasing, managing, developing and redeveloping its properties. All references to we, us, our, Company and Alexander’s refer to Alexander’s, Inc and its consolidated subsidiaries. We are managed by, and our properties are leased and developed by, Vornado Realty Trust (Vornado) (NYSE: VNO).

