AES (NYSE:AES) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. AES had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. AES’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. AES updated its FY24 guidance to $1.87-$1.97 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 1.870-1.970 EPS.

AES Stock Down 10.8 %

Shares of AES stock traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.71. 30,831,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,288,771. The company has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.97. AES has a fifty-two week low of $14.68 and a fifty-two week high of $22.21.

AES Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $0.1725 dividend. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. AES’s payout ratio is 47.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AES has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AES from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on AES in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded AES to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.57.

About AES

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Further Reading

