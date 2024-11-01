Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) Director Jane Musser Nelson Purchases 1,155 Shares

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Free Report) Director Jane Musser Nelson acquired 1,155 shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.69 per share, with a total value of $25,051.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,982 shares in the company, valued at $108,059.58. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of ADX stock opened at $21.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.90. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.06 and a 52 week high of $22.49.

Get Adams Diversified Equity Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adams Diversified Equity Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADX. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,142 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 10,087 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,401,972 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $85,926,000 after purchasing an additional 279,285 shares during the period. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 7.9% in the first quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64,811 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 4,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,679,000. 28.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Company Profile

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm The firm is actively engaged in businesses, including commodity pool operator or commodity trading advisor. The firm launches equity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.